Mother claims dirty needle found in hotel room
A woman claims she had a nightmare of a stay at a Wilmington hotel over the weekend, while in town for her grandmother's funeral. Marlene Rowell told WECT she and her young son found a dirty needle and condoms under her bed at the Jamison Inn on New Centre Drive, along with brown stains and burn marks on the blankets.
