Monkey Junction murder suspect makes first court appearance

A Lumberton man accused of the fatal shooting of a Wilmington woman in the Monkey Junction area last month made his first court appearance Friday. William James Bernicki, 48, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 34-year-old Brittany Fullwood on April 25. Bernicki is accused of bursting into Fullwood's home on Woods Edge Road and shooting her several times before reportedly shooting himself in the face.

