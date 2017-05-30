Meek receives honor at N.C. DKG conve...

Meek receives honor at N.C. DKG convention

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Daily Dispatch

Janis Meek of Norlina was given the Founder's Award at the Eta State NC Convention of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International in Wilmington on April 30. The award is the highest honor Eta State NC can bestow. Meek is only the 18th woman to receive this honor since the award's inception in 1983.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) Tue Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC