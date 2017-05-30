Meek receives honor at N.C. DKG convention
Janis Meek of Norlina was given the Founder's Award at the Eta State NC Convention of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International in Wilmington on April 30. The award is the highest honor Eta State NC can bestow. Meek is only the 18th woman to receive this honor since the award's inception in 1983.
