India, Indonesia Commence Co-ordinated Patrol

The 29th series of IndiaIndonesia CORPAT is scheduled from 09 25 May 2017 with the opening ceremony being conducted from 09 -12 May 2017 at Port Blair under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command. The Indonesian Naval Ship KRI Sutedi Senoputra has arrived at Haddo Wharf, Port Blair to mark the commencement of the 29th series of INDINDO CORPAT today.

