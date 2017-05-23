Herea s why you may need to reschedule some outdoor plans

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a flood watch Tuesday morning in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday for Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick County, N.C., and some surrounding areas, according to a briefing from Rachel Gross-Zouzias with the NWS. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms and downpours are expected to plague parts of Northeast South Carolina and Southeast North Carolina, Gross-Zouzias states in the Tuesday morning brief.

