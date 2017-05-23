Herea s why you may need to reschedul...

Herea s why you may need to reschedule some outdoor plans

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a flood watch Tuesday morning in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday for Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick County, N.C., and some surrounding areas, according to a briefing from Rachel Gross-Zouzias with the NWS. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms and downpours are expected to plague parts of Northeast South Carolina and Southeast North Carolina, Gross-Zouzias states in the Tuesday morning brief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC