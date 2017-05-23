Healing Trees
While the Medac building's unique fa?ade, a mix of patina copper panels and glass, has become a landmark in the Porters Neck area, the medical building's interior architecture truly created something special for the practices -- an intimate and warm commercial interior infused with nature and natural daylight rather than a typically sterile environment. "We sorta like the goose-bumpy projects," says David F. Michael, current vice president-project operations for Clancy & Theys, the construction company for the building.
