Harrison Deisroth trailblazes local p...

Harrison Deisroth trailblazes local paddling community - Lumina News

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lumina News

Harrison Deisroth, a highly accomplished outrigging and stand up paddler, touched down in Wilmington a little over one year ago making quite the impact on the local paddling settlement that had been brewing since 2011. While paddling an outrigger canoe is his true devotion, Harrison has acclimated to an established local hobby and taken a liking to stand up paddling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) Thu PRB 3
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,978,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC