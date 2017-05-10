Harrison Deisroth trailblazes local paddling community - Lumina News

Harrison Deisroth, a highly accomplished outrigging and stand up paddler, touched down in Wilmington a little over one year ago making quite the impact on the local paddling settlement that had been brewing since 2011. While paddling an outrigger canoe is his true devotion, Harrison has acclimated to an established local hobby and taken a liking to stand up paddling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.