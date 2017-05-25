Hall of Famer's widow causes stir wit...

Hall of Famer's widow causes stir with memorabilia auction

Yesterday

The family of baseball Hall of Famer Willie Stargell said it is hurt and angry that his widow is auctioning his memorabilia, including his World Series ring and his National League MVP award. The auction, being conducted by SCP Auctions Inc., began Wednesday, the Post-Gazette reported .

