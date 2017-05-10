Gamma Chi Chapter represented at state meeting

The Warren County Gamma Chi Chapter was represented by Gamma Chi president Debra Clayton, treasurer Shirley White, communications and publicity chairman Nancy Tunstall and members Ashley Barnette, Evelyn Hall and Janis Meek at the 83rd annual Eta State North Carolina Convention April 28-30 in Wilmington. Eta State North Carolina is a part of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.

