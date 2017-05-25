Funding a for nowa for NC beach projects

Funding a for nowa for NC beach projects

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

North Carolina's beaches received significant funding for nourishment plans in the Army Corps of Engineers' work plan for the rest of the current federal fiscal year, which ends Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC