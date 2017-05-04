Free parking in downtown Wilmington decks for Wells Fargo fans

Parking at some downtown Wilmington parking decks is going to be free Thursday through Sunday for Wells Fargo Championship ticket holders. In an effort to help alleviate congestion in the Hampstead area and to encourage the use of downtown shuttles, the following parking decks will be free of charge for Wells Fargo ticket holders beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.