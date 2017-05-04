Free parking in downtown Wilmington d...

Free parking in downtown Wilmington decks for Wells Fargo fans

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Parking at some downtown Wilmington parking decks is going to be free Thursday through Sunday for Wells Fargo Championship ticket holders. In an effort to help alleviate congestion in the Hampstead area and to encourage the use of downtown shuttles, the following parking decks will be free of charge for Wells Fargo ticket holders beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for New Hanover County was issued at May 04 at 8:50PM EDT

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC