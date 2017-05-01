Free Comic Book Day is May 6
It almost blindsided me, but Free Comic Book Day is this coming Saturday, May 6, and Wilmington comic shops will be joining in the fun. An annual industry holiday since 2002, Free Comic Book Day is just what it sounds like - free comic books, given away by comic book shops in hopes of drawing new fans to the medium.
