Former WFD captain arrested on drug charges
According to officials with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Spencer Farlow Drive on April 26 after receiving reports of a suspicious person looking into boats. Police arrived at the scene and met with the suspect who was later identified 48-year-old Kenneth Winston Altman of Wilmington.
