Former N.C. Superior Court judge sentenced on bribery charges

WILMINGTON – A former Wayne County judge was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in March to attempting to bribe an FBI Task Force officer to access the judge's wife's text messages to determine if she was having an affair. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, former state Superior Court Judge Arnold Ogden Jones II was sentenced to two years of probation, fined $5,000 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to promising and paying gratuities to a public official.

