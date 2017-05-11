Former Hoggard, CFCC player commits t...

Former Hoggard, CFCC player commits to Maine

It was announced today that bryant has committed to the University of Maine. Bryant, a former stand-out here in Wilmington, says in a tweet that Maine is the best place for him to grow as a man and a player and is excited for the opportunity.

