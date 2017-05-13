Educational fair is all about the kids

Wilmington Faiths Against Gun Violence, or WFAGV, put on an educational fair for parents and kids at the MLK Center in Wilmington. The event was open to the public and was meant to provide an opportunity for parents and kids to learn about after-school programs and other services to bring kids away from violence in their community.

