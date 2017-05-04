Durham Board of Elections names Bowens as new director of elections
The Durham County Board of Elections announced Friday that Derek Lamar Bowens has been named as its new Director of Elections. The Durham County Board of Elections voted unanimously on April 27 to submit Bowens as its nominee for appointment as Director of Elections to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
