DA proposes addicts who refuse treatment after overdose reversal be involuntarily committed

An unsettling pattern has emerged out of the nation's prescription opioid and heroin addiction epidemic: addicts revived from an overdose often refuse treatment, only to overdose again. A Wilmington woman who died from an overdose of heroin is one of the most recent examples of the disturbing trend.

