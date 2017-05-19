City man charged with murder

A Lumberton man who survived an attempt to kill himself is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Wilmington woman last month. William Bernicki, 48, is accused of bursting into a home on Woods Edge Road in Wilmington on April 25 and shooting 34-year-old Brittany Fullwood several times before shooting himself in the face in what New Hanover lawmen say was a failed suicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.