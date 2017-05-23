Bookstore News: May 23, 2017

Bookstore News: May 23, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Publishers' Weekly

A Wilmington bookstore goes on the block; a Nashville store expands; an appreciation of a Minnesota used bookstore; and more. N.C. Bookstore for Sale: The owner of Two Sisters Bookery in Wilmington, N.C. is retiring and has put the bookstore up for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for New Hanover County was issued at May 24 at 4:04PM EDT

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC