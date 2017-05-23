Bookstore News: May 23, 2017
A Wilmington bookstore goes on the block; a Nashville store expands; an appreciation of a Minnesota used bookstore; and more. N.C. Bookstore for Sale: The owner of Two Sisters Bookery in Wilmington, N.C. is retiring and has put the bookstore up for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC