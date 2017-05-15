Bicyclist killed in accident on 17th ...

Bicyclist killed in accident on 17th Street in Wilmington

A woman was killed after the bicycle she was riding was hit by an 18-wheeler in Wilmington on Monday. Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist in the 3700 block of 17th Street at 5:52 p.m. Monday evening.

