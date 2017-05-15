Bicyclist killed in accident on 17th Street in Wilmington
A woman was killed after the bicycle she was riding was hit by an 18-wheeler in Wilmington on Monday. Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist in the 3700 block of 17th Street at 5:52 p.m. Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC