Ashleya s Adventures: Poplar Grove

"They rebuilt here to have easy access to the road, which is why we sit next to Highway 17 today," said Felicia Greene, Poplar Grove's director of tourism. "I do believe if they knew what was going to happen to that road, they would've sat us much further back, but in 1849 there was a little wooden plank road that ran in front of this home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.