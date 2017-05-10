Arrest made in bomb threat at Wilmington high school
Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old woman on charges related to a bomb threat to a Wilmington high school. The StarNews reports that Amy Janae Reed of Wilmington was charged with one count of making a false bomb report in connection with a May 5 threat to Hoggard High School.
