Accident caused backup along Hwy 17/7...

Accident caused backup along Hwy 17/74/76 in Brunswick Co.

7 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

A morning accident along Highway 17/14/76 in Brunswick County is backing up traffic coming into Wilmington this morning. According to dispatch, the call came in just before 6:30 a.m. The accident is on Ocean Highway, near Alligator Creek Bridge.

