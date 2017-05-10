ABS Addresses Marine and Offshore Ind...

ABS Addresses Marine and Offshore Industry Challenges

ABS held its annual Marine and Offshore Technical Committee Meetings in Houston in early May and addressed industry challenges and sharpen focus on future needs. "Collaborating with significant and recognized industry leaders representing ship owners, yards, operators, equipment manufacturers and vendors helps guide our research and development focus," said ABS Chief Technology Officer Howard Fireman.

