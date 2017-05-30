AAA: Most North Carolinians Traveling for Memorial Day Since 2005
AAA Carolinas is projecting that more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more from home for the Memorial Day weekend - the unofficial start of summer. That figure would represent a nearly three-percent increase over last year and would be the highest Memorial Day travel number since 2005.
