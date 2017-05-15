A snake hunter who survived 12 venomous bites is killed by his wife, police say

A North Carolina man who claimed to be the world's first "snake hunter for hire" - and the survivor of 12 venomous snake bites - met his demise over the weekend in the most unexpected of ways. The Wilmington Star reports Regina Ripa, 40, shot her 60-year-old husband Saturday afternoon in an apartment over the couple's so called "Serpentarium" in Wilmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.