A snake hunter who survived 12 venomous bites is killed by his wife, police say
A North Carolina man who claimed to be the world's first "snake hunter for hire" - and the survivor of 12 venomous snake bites - met his demise over the weekend in the most unexpected of ways. The Wilmington Star reports Regina Ripa, 40, shot her 60-year-old husband Saturday afternoon in an apartment over the couple's so called "Serpentarium" in Wilmington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC