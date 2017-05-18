a Dea agent [not pictured] spoke to t...

a Dea agent [not pictured] spoke to the Brunswick County Opioid Task Force.

A Wilmington bureau agent laid out a plan for the task force and explained how it can help battle the opioid epidemic in the county. "We can take some of the lessons from that strategy and some of the theories behind it and apply it to more rural counties and rural areas to try and get them help and get people involved from the community to attack this at all levels," the agent, who wished to remain anonymous said.

