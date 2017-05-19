19 dead after suspected explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND Manchester Police say 19 people were killed after a possible explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, where pop star Ariana Grande had just finished performing. "There were people pushing up the stairs, people obviously running, climbing over the chairs" trying to evacuate the concert, a witness told Britain's Sky News.
