WPD: Estranged in-law killed Wilmington women
WILMINGTON, NC - Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday. Jones, 60, and her daughter, Cartwright, 35, were reported missing to the Wilmington Police on April 3. Wilmington detectives connected the two missing women to Harmon, 42, an estranged in-law, who was living in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Around 9:15 p.m. on April 3, fire crews and law enforcement officials responded to a barn fire on Silver Spoon Road in Columbus County.
