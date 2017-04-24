Wilmington's landmark film 'Firestarter' to be remade
A young Drew Barrymore starred as a young girl who could start fires with her mind in the 1984 Stephen King Adaptation "Firestarter." The adaptation of Stephen King's novel that filmed in Wilmington 1983 is being remade by Blumhouse Productions, the producer behind recent hits like "Get Out" and "Split."
Start the conversation, or Read more at StarNewsOnline.com.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC