Wilmington woman found guilty of insurance fraud
A Wilmington woman received a suspended sentence after being convicted Wednesday of insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses. Doris Canty, 62, was charged with staging several car crashes in the area and filing false insurance claims for damages.
