Wilmington woman accused of attempting to rob Virginia bank

Amanda Renee Segura, 32, of Richelieu Lane in Wilmington, was arrested by Prince William County police Wednesday and charged with attempted robbery. According to police officials, officers responded to a Wells Fargo Bank located on Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, Va., just before 5 p.m.on Wednesday.

