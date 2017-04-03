Wilmington Walk to Defeat ALS set for...

Wilmington Walk to Defeat ALS set for Saturday

13 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

The Wilmington event, which attracts approximately 1,000 participants annually, is one of six in North Carolina which collectively raised $1.2 million last year for the ALS Association. There will be music, food and family entertainment in addition to the walk.

Wilmington, NC

