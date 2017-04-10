Wilmington to hold active shooter preparedness workshop
Officials with the City of Wilmington announced Tuesday an active shooter preparedness workshop that will be held with the Department of Homeland Security. The event is open to corporate and facility security professionals, supervisory first responders, human resource managers, community response officials and homeland security representatives.
