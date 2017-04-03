Wilmington teen charged with child sex crimes in Pender County
The Pender County Sheriff's Office has charged a Wilmington teenager with sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl. According to Captain Rowell, spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Shane Stone, 19, was taken into custody by New Hanover County deputies on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar 11
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar 6
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC