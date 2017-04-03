Wilmington mother and daughter reported missing
Eva Jones, 60, and her daughter, Tiffany Cartwright, 35, of Wilmington were last seen Friday, March 31 around the midday hour, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A missing persons report was filed on the women late Monday afternoon.
