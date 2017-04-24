Wilmington man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine, heroin

According to the District Attorney's Office, Dwayne Burch, 35, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court Monday to one count each of trafficking heroin and trafficking cocaine. A confidential informant notified narcotics detectives with the Wilmington Police Department on Jan. 8, 2015 that he could purchase heroin from Burch.

