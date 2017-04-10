Wilmington man killed in head-on crash in Johnston County

Officials with the State Highway Patrol said a Wilmington man was killed in a head-on crash in Johnston County last week. On Friday, George Anthony Rouse, 45, of Wilmington, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet SUV east on NC 55 near Dunn when he crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Ford passenger vehicle driven by Reynolds Edward O'Briant, 51, of Winston-Salem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.