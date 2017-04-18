Wilmington man becomes first conviction for task force

Troy Ahkeem Wilson, 38, who also was sentenced to five years of supervised release after his release from prison, is the first conviction for the FBI Coastal Carolina Criminal Enterprise Task Force. Wilson, who was named in a two-count superseding indictment filed last September, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of Fentanyl on Jan. 12. On Feb. 3, 2016, a vehicle driven by Wilson was stopped by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.

