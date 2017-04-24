Wilmington contestant starts strong, finishes last on 'Jeopardy!'

After jumping out to a big lead and holding on to second place heading into the final, Wilmington's Meike Olin finished last during Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy! Olin, a retired insurance broker, had $17,000 before the final Jeopardy! answer. All three competitors got it incorrect, but Olin wagered $15,001, leaving her with $1,999.

