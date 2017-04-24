UNCW still waiting on Keatts' buyout payment
There's at least one piece of unfinished business between former Men's Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts and UNC Wilmington -- a $200,000 buyout. According to the final contract addendum Keatts signed with the university in 2016, the coach is responsible for that much in liquidated damages should he terminate the deal any time after April 1, 2016.
