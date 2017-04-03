UNCW hires C.B. McGrath as its next head basketball coach
UNC Wilmington has hired North Carolina assistant coach C.B. McGrath to replace Kevin Keatts as its men's basketball coach, university officials announced Monday. McGrath has served as assistant at North Carolina for the past 14 years, and has worked under Roy Williams for 18 years.
