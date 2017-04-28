Two arrested in connection with Wilmington homicide

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department have charged two local men in the death of 47-year-old Steven Robert Barton who was found shot on Hooper St. Thursday morning. According to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, Eric Nathan Partin, 26, and Jaquan Orlando Copeland, 25, have both been charged with First Degree Murder for Barton's death.

