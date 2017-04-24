Tonighta s high tide is bringing chan...

Tonighta s high tide is bringing chances of coastal flooding

17 hrs ago

The National Weather Service Weather in Wilmington, N.C. issued a coastal flood advisory for Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick, N.C. counties for Thursday night. The advisory is set from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday because high water run-up is expected as the day's high tide rolls in, which could be as high as the dunes, according to a weather service alert.

