Tonighta s high tide is bringing chances of coastal flooding

The National Weather Service Weather in Wilmington, N.C. issued a coastal flood advisory for Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick, N.C. counties for Thursday night. The advisory is set from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday because high water run-up is expected as the day's high tide rolls in, which could be as high as the dunes, according to a weather service alert.

