Tim Tyson to appear on 'Bookwatch'

Former Wilmington resident Timothy B. Tyson will appear next week on "N.C. Bookwatch," the literary talk show on UNC Public Television. Tyson will talk with host D.G. Martin about his book "The Blood of Emmett Till," his history of the brutal 1955 murder of a 14-year-old African-American boy in rural Mississippi, allegedly for sassing a white woman.

