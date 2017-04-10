Three years later, Shannon Rippy Vann...

Three years later, Shannon Rippy Vannewkirk still missing

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

The mother of a woman who has been missing since 2014 is hoping her daughter's killer will come forward about where her daughter's body is. Shannon Rippy Vannewkirk was last seen at a downtown Wilmington bar on April 5, 2014, the day before her birthday.

Wilmington, NC

