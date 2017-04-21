Summit puts focus on logistics
With logistics being the theme for the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce's 2017 Economic Summit, the focus of discussion centered on CSX's Carolina Connector Intermodal Terminal coming to the area. Norris Tolson, president and CEO of Carolinas Gateway Partnership, was one of three speakers who talked in front of a crowd of business leaders, community leaders and city and county officials Thursday at the Rose Hill Conference Center.
