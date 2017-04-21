Summit puts focus on logistics

Summit puts focus on logistics

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

With logistics being the theme for the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce's 2017 Economic Summit, the focus of discussion centered on CSX's Carolina Connector Intermodal Terminal coming to the area. Norris Tolson, president and CEO of Carolinas Gateway Partnership, was one of three speakers who talked in front of a crowd of business leaders, community leaders and city and county officials Thursday at the Rose Hill Conference Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar 26 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar 24 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC