Steele-Reisman

Charlie and Kathleen Steele, of Myrtle Beach, S.C, and Patrick and Sherri Prevatte, of Holden Beach, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Cayce Steele, of Wilmington, to Jordan Reisman of Wilmington. The bride-elect is a graduate of Lumberton Senior High School and is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

